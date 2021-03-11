Footage in Malema assault case not tampered with – expert

The digital forensic analyst involved in the common assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema has disputed allegations that there was tampering with the CCTV footage that is the main evidence in the charges against him and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Malema and Ndlozi are on trial before the Randburg magistrate's court for allegedly assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter in 2018 when he blocked their vehicle from entering the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery during the burial of Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Venter had accused the two of having pushed him so hard that he lost balance when he told them that their vehicle could not enter the cemetery as it did not have accreditation.

W/O Jacobus Smith took the stand as the fifth state witness yesterday and pointed out that after forensic analysis, there was no evidence the two copies of footage that depicted the incident had been tampered with.

“I did not find that there was any tampering or any data being removed from the video exhibit. The video footage on the disc and the video footage on the USB were of the same date and time period and there was nothing taken away from there,” Smith said.