South Africa

LISTEN | Child protection week: Abductions and a device to track your children

By TIMESLIVE - 03 June 2022 - 06:54
Missing Children SA says the rate of children going missing is on the rise. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

The number of child abductions and killings in the country is appalling. Innovator Ntombizodwa Kepeyi has designed a tracker with features that could be key in solving missing children cases.

Listen:

Missing Children SA’s Bianca van Aswegen says the number of children going missing in the country is shocking. Activists say the systems are not working and are failing children.

