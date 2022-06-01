Make safety of children a big beal

Today, as you read this dear reader, we are in the middle of Child Protection Week, seven days which in the words of Phumla Wlliams, the director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and cabinet spokesperson, writing in the Tuesday edition of Sowetan (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2022-05-31-children-are-foundation-on-which-future-of-nation-is-built/) said: "Child Protection Week is a national campaign directed at preventing and responding to violence against children, abuse, neglect and exploitation."



Williams clarified that the campaign during the week "also seeks to educate society about the dangers of commercial sexual exploitation, trafficking, child labour and harmful traditional practices that harm children". ..