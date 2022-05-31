Pakistani businessman gets two life terms after killing two men in Pretoria

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday sentenced Pakistani businessman Muhamed Sajid Khan, 44, to two life terms and six years for two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Two months ago, the court had found Khan guilty of the March 2020 murders of Mamelodi businessman and activist Mukhtar Matlala and Avela Mbewu .

After his conviction, Khan — who had been out on bail of R10,000 — had his bail revoked.