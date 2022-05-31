Forensic cop testifies how he struggled to locate Meyiwa's murder site

The first forensic officer to arrive at the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was killed first went to the local police station and then drove to the hospital before going to the house where the Bafana Bafana star had been killed.

This was revealed by Sgt Thabo Mosia in his testimony in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Mosia told the court that he received a call from a Brig Ndlovu alerting him that a well-known soccer player had been shot and he should go to Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus.

He said he was not given the address of the house where Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Mosia said as he headed to the hospital, he stopped at the Vosloorus police station to see if he could get the address of the house.

He told the court that one of the officers at the station located the vehicles that had been dispatched to the scene at Botshelong Hospital.

He then rushed to the hospital where he ultimately got the address.

“The deceased was already there at the hospital. He was already declared dead. Two officers that I found at the hospital are the ones who took me to the crime scene.”

Mosia only arrived at the house where Meyiwa was killed 20 minutes after midnight. Meyiwa’s shooting happened at 8pm on October 26 2014.

“When I arrived on the scene, I tried to take control of the crime scene. Detectives were speaking to witnesses. I asked them to use one of the bedrooms.

“I noticed a walking stick, bullet jacket, a hat and a bullet hole on the kitchen door which I took a picture of,” Mosia said.

Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with his murder. The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police maintained a heavy presence inside the courtroom.

As Mosia gave evidence, the five men sat looking down for most part of the testimony.

The trial continues.