Book amnesty week: Cape Town children just won't let go of their 'Wimpy Kid'

Cape Town libraries are missing over 140 books from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Nearly a third of the top 30 titles that are overdue in the city come from Jeff Kinney's American fiction book series.

The series follows the life of Greg Heffley, a school weakling.

The other top 30 overdue titles are fairy tales and Afrikaans titles.

On Sunday the city announced an amnesty for children under 12 to return their books and magazines without paying a fine during a special children’s amnesty week from June 1 to 8.

There are over 25,000 items outstanding from patrons aged 12 and under.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health, was understanding.

“I am delighted that children are excited about books and enjoy reading so much that they don’t want to let go of the stories that have captured their imagination.

“It’s a joy we want to share with all our other young patrons and I want to encourage them to return their overdue items, without incurring any fines,” she said.

“When you return your items, you can take out new books and embark on fresh adventures.

“Reading helps improve your vocabulary and grammar skills, and enhances reading with comprehension. Every new book is an opportunity to grow and learn.”

Last year the city also recorded the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series as the most overdue books with The Getaway being the most popular title to keep at home.

In 2019, with Covid-19 closing the libraries for most of 2020, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul also topped the list of the most overdue book with 29 copies overdue at the city’s 104 libraries.