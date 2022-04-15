Northern Cape courts hand life sentences to three rapists

In the first case, the Kimberley regional court on Thursday sentenced Sizwe Ntwane, 36, to life imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old woman. She was 78 when the rape occurred.

On the evening of June 3 2020, the accused broke into the home of the victim in Ritchie, near Kimberley, where he assaulted and raped her.

After the incident, the accused reportedly spent the night in the victim's bed and was arrested the next day. The prosecution successfully opposed the accused's bail application and he was remanded until the conclusion of his trial.

In the second case, the Warrenton regional court sentenced Orapeleng Thompson, 22, and Letlhogonolo Motshabi, 26, to life imprisonment for raping a 43-year-old woman on October 1 2018.