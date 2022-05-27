SA man trapped in United Arab Emirates for nine years

Tsolo blames conman for his troubles

SA national Sello Tsolo has been stranded in the United Arab Emirates for nine years and last saw his 18-year-old daughter when she was just nine and in primary school.



Tsolo, who is from Welkom, was scammed by an international fraudster and then spent years in a foreign jail unable to come back home because his passport was allegedly seized by courts in that country. He says he feels abandoned by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) which has been unable to help him leave the Arab country. ..