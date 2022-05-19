SA saves millions on closure of 10 diplomatic missions abroad

Pandor said the expected savings for 2022/2023 was more than R161m.

“The process of closure of these diplomatic missions included political engagements with the host countries as well as official diplomatic communication and facilitation of the change of diplomatic and civic, immigration and consular accreditation to new non-resident countries.

“Formal requests for non-residential accreditation and concurrence were submitted to 25 countries and organisations, which all have their own internal processes and procedures pertaining to accreditation. The finalisation of non-residential accreditation of seven countries is still in process.”

TimesLIVE