TransUnion says at least three million people affected by data breach

Credit bureau TransUnion SA has confirmed that at least three million consumers are affected by a data breach orchestrated by a “criminal third party” which gained access to a server “through misuse of an authorised client’s credentials”.

International hackers claimed to possess the personal information of millions of South Africans after breaching TransUnion’s database, with the company refusing to pay the R222m being demanded, Sunday Times Daily reported on Friday. Some of the information was being leaked as proof “samples”.

TransUnion said in an update on Saturday that a “criminal third party” had “aggregated and is releasing data allegedly obtained from TransUnion SA and other sources, including at least 54 million records unrelated to TransUnion from prior data breaches dating back to 2017. With the help of outside experts, we are screening and reviewing this data as quickly as we are able to safely access it.”

“We condemn this criminal behaviour”, said Lee Naik, CEO TransUnion SA.

“The protection of affected individuals is a top priority, and we remain committed to assisting anyone whose information may have been illegally accessed from TransUnion SA.”

The credit bureau said access was gained to a server through misuse of an authorised client’s credentials. Upon discovery of the incident, TransUnion SA suspended the client’s access, engaged cybersecurity and forensic experts and launched an investigation.