LISTEN | 'Conflicted Ramaphosa can’t suspend Mkhwebane,' Mpofu argues in impeachment case

By Staff Reporter - 18 May 2022 - 17:54
The public protector’s interdict to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her was heard by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by Dali Mpofu SC, argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t be involved in a bid to suspend her as he is implicated.

In an attempt to halt Ramaphosa from suspending her, Mkhwebane laid out her case before the Western Cape High Court.

Mkhwebane is being “victimised” by the head of state, head of parliament and the chief justice, Mpofu argued.

Mpofu said the court is being “fooled” by parliament.

