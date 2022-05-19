×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | 'Dismiss Mkhwebane interdict application with costs,' says parliament

By Staff Reporter - 19 May 2022 - 20:46
Parliament and president legal team says Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane stands to benefit from impeachment process.
Parliament and president legal team says Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane stands to benefit from impeachment process.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Parliament's legal team in the public protector’s impeachment interdict case has asked the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the case with costs. 

Listen:

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in court in a bid to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliament from suspending her. Parliament's and the president's legal team argued that Mkhwebane stands to benefit from the impeachment process.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case