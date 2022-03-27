Four national office bearers suspended for 'embarrassing and bringing Saftu into disrepute'

Ntshangase said every day since this decision, which was “wholly unconstitutional”, the federation had “hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons”.

He said the NEC had characterised this incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

“A motion was moved to suspend the four NOBs [national office bearers] of Saftu that orchestrated such a suspension. Following further deliberations on the motion and considerations on other alternatives, the matter was put to a vote.”

He said the majority of the NEC members decided to place the four on suspension with immediate effect at Saturday.

“The view of the NEC is that the four comrades wilfully and deliberately usurped the powers of the NEC in suspending the general secretary. In the process they brought the federation into disrepute.”

Ntshangase said for three weeks the four brought the federation into “disrepute and utter embarrassment”.

“The NEC further viewed the suspension as an absolute malicious and mischievous act that failed to portray and smear the Saftu GS as a corrupt individual.”

The NEC described the conduct of the president as “destructive”.

He explained that in terms of the Saftu constitution, the powers to suspend a national office bearer lay exclusively with the NEC.

“In the meeting, the NOBs were given ample time to explain themselves regarding their conduct and the president later apologised for the NOBs as a collective, but the apology lacked an appreciation of the extent which the federation has been embarrassed and had its image damaged by their actions.”

Instead of focusing on the issues affecting the working class, Saftu was forced to face “meaningless leadership squabbles”.

Ntshangase said Numsa was part of the NEC meeting but “unfortunately Numsa was not in good standing, meaning they did not have a constitutional right to move motions or vote, but they had speaking rights”.