Fight for soul of Saftu is on as member unions threaten court action

Numsa, SA Police Union (Sapu), Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa (Matusa) and SA Industrial Commercial and Allied Workers Union (Saicwu) are the unions pushing against the decision.

The suspension of the four officials is set to be indefinite as the federation had no plans to hold a central committee meeting before its national elective conference, where their term would end.

Only the Saftu central committee can institute disciplinary action against federation officials.

Matusa deputy general secretary Thulani Ngwenya lamented that, while most NEC members had backed the suspensions, it needed to be overturned by the courts.

“We are indeed taking the decision to court because it is nonsensical. We are still talking with the other affiliates on how we must get the courts to reverse this decision. We did not want to do that but now that they have gone ahead and took this decision, we need to take this to court. We are going to do that because we have no choice,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya said there had been consensus that the federation’s contested constitution had fault lines that needed to be corrected by the upcoming elective congress.

“We called for a ceasefire on this issue since we only have over a month before the congress, but they refused,” he said.

He said the challenge would include alleged overrepresentation by some unions during the meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the Saftu NEC, Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said the federation was ready to fight the court battle planned by some of the unions.

During a briefing on the outcomes of the meeting yesterday, Ntshangase said that Chavalala had apologised on behalf of the suspended four over trying to remove Vavi.

Chavalala said he would meet with the other suspended officials to discuss their next course of action, which could include backing the mulled court battle.

“We will meet probably today or tomorrow and respond in terms of what we all decided to do as the affected [officers]. I have not managed to listen to the statement of the NEC. But we will definitely respond to them,” Chavalala said.

Bigger unions, including Numsa, have a representation of six seats within the NEC of about 40 members due to its membership of more than 100,000, while smaller unions of between 20,000 to 100,000 held four seats, with the smallest of less than 20,000 membership occupying only two seats within the structure.

Matusa general secretary Kurt Ziervogel said the union abstained from the vote because they believed it was illegal.

“If they say they are suspending and not removing them, why are we being told to consult our respective members for the replacement of the [national officers] on suspension. Only the congress can replace them,” Ziervogel said.

Matsose, who hails from Sapu, denied that Chavalala had apologised on behalf of the suspended officers, as he insisted that the attempt to remove Vavi was in line with the policies of the federation.

“They must not misrepresent facts. What was there to apologise for? The congress is just around the corner, so I don’t understand why they did not wait for it to decide and finalise the issue. We are effectively being dismissed now,” he said.

Matsose said while he had no ambitions to return to his post, he wanted to clear his name.

“We are human beings and we come from unions. If they decide to do what they want to do, I am behind them. My name is out there as a suspended person when I did not do anything wrong. I do want to clear my name. But I will wait for my union,” Matsose said.

While Jim did not respond to questions, Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union was still discussing Saftu's decision and its implications.

“Numsa will likely call a meeting of its national executive committee to discuss the decision to chart a way forward,” Hlubi-Majola said.