See you in court, City tells disgruntled clients
Over the weekend, the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) said it was launching a R21m court application against the city and its contracted refuse collector, Pikitup
The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) says it will oppose any court application brought forward by disgruntled property owners challenging the city’s punitive tariffs.
