Police confirm open gas bottle was found at Mcunu's holiday accommodation

Police have confirmed that an open gas bottle was found in a tent where scientist Ndoni Mcunu and her friend S'phumelele Mnomiya died while on holiday in Krugersdorp at the weekend.



Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said they are investigating an inquest docket after Mcunu, 33, and Mnomiya, 35, were found dead at a lodge on Saturday...