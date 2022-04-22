Hotel where scientist Mcunu died in compliance probe
Mcunu and Mnomiya's families told Sowetan on Thursday they were dissatisfied with responses they separately received from the managers of the hotel
The Gauteng labour department has launched an investigation into the occupational safety and compliance of the Krugersdorp hotel where renowned environment scientist Ndoni Mcunu and S’phumelele Mnomiya died from an apparent gas leak while on holiday.
The new twist to the mysterious deaths of the two friends emerged on Thursday when officials from the department were seen at the Cradle Boutique Hotel where the incident happened at the Easter Weekend. ..
