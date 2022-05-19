×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Africa has contained monkey pox outbreaks during Covid-19 pandemic - Africa CDC

By James Macharia Chege and Estelle Shirbon - 19 May 2022 - 12:01
Monkey pox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder.
Monkey pox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder.
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

Several outbreaks of monkey pox in Africa have been contained during the Covid-19 pandemic while the world's attention was elsewhere, and outbreaks in Europe and the United States are a concern, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.

Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said outbreaks had been seen in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic. They had been contained “under the radar”, he said. 

Reuters

Massachusetts identifies first 2022 US case of monkey pox infection

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently ...
News
3 hours ago

SA's Aspen to slash Covid vaccine capacity if there are no orders in six weeks

Aspen Pharmacare will switch about half of its Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to other products if demand doesn't pick up within six weeks, its ...
News
1 week ago

Africa CDC urges Covid-19 vaccine buyers to order from SA's Aspen

Africa's top public health body urged all those purchasing Covid-19 vaccines for the continent to place orders with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare , ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case