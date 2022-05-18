Thousands of children have died from malnutrition in the past five years

In the past three years 2,818 children under the age of five have died of malnutrition in hospitals in SA.

This was revealed to the National Assembly by the department of health after a question by the DA’s Bridget Masango.

Additional figures presented by the department, going back five years, underpinned the severity of the situation: “There were 3,886 under-five deaths associated with severe acute malnutrition nationally in the past five years as reported in the district health information system,” said spokesperson Foster Mohale.

“Malnourished children are more likely to die due to infection and infections worsen the severity of the malnutrition. Most deaths from acute malnutrition are linked to infections such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.”