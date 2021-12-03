Advocate facing child porn charge gets bail conditions relaxed

The state has objected to the relaxation of bail conditions for the co-accused of a prominent advocate charged with unlawful possession of child pornography.

The two accused are facing charges which include unlawful possession of child pornography, human trafficking, sexual assault, exploitation and rape for incidents that allegedly took place between September 2020 and July 2021.

The men, who appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday, cannot by law be named as they have not yet pleaded to the charges.

As part of his bail conditions, the co-accused was barred from having access to electronic devices. He asked for this condition to be relaxed so he could use a laptop because he had secured employment and would need one to perform his duties.

State prosecutor advocate Valencia Dube told the court the state would have a problem with the request because several of the offences allegedly committed by the man stemmed from cyber usage.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled the co-accused would need to bring an application for the formal amendment.