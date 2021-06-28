Durban man in court after cops find child porn on his cellphone

A 53-year-old Durban man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said last month an undercover agent based in the US informed police about the man allegedly distributing child pornography on social media.

“The provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and the serial and electronic crime unit conducted an investigation and the suspect was identified.

“A search and seizure operation was conducted at Ridley Park in Malvern today [Monday]. A cellphone and three memory sticks were seized by police. The cellphone was analysed at the scene and images of child pornography were found in the device.

“A 53-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for alleged possession of child pornography. He is expected to appear before the Durban magistrate’s court tomorrow [Tuesday].”

