DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost two years' after being asked

Michalakis followed up on the question and this week was told: “The capital city of the Republic of SA is Pretoria, located within the municipality of the City of Tshwane.”

“Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma finally found the capital city of SA almost two years after she had no clue and failed to come back with an answer to a parliamentary question submitted by the DA,” claimed Michalakis.

“Though, theoretically, SA has two other capital cities — Cape Town as the legislative capital and Bloemfontein [Mangaung] as the judicial capital — one out of three is good enough for this minister. It is a pass in the education system under the ANC.”

A request for comment from the minister on why it took two years to answer the question was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Michalakis joked that he hoped Dlamini-Zuma’s study of the country's geography in the past two years has opened her eyes to other municipalities “currently crippled under ANC rule as Tshwane was during the time of the question”.