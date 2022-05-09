×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Avenues for licence renewal boosted

Transport MEC say more platforms for securing slots now available

09 May 2022 - 07:24

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo claims there is no reason for motorists in the province to be unable to secure slots for the renewal of their drivers’ licences as more platforms have been availed to do so.

Almost 150,000 motorists have not honoured their slots since September last year, causing further clogging in the system...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...