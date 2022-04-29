15 month-old twins die after candle used during power failure burns shack

The charred bodies of 15 month-old twins were identified after they died in a shack fire in Windmill Park, Boksburg .

Spokesperson for Ekurhuleni emergency service disaster and emergency management services William Ntladi said they were declared dead on the scene on Wednesday night.

Ntladi said firefighters from Vosloorus promptly responded to the scene after being called at 7.59pm.

“On arrival, the backyard shack was engulfed in flames. Members of the public were frantically trying to extinguish the blaze with buckets.”

Ntladi said a search and rescue mission was carried out and the bodies were recovered.

“As per information at the scene the parent left a candle burning in the shack while she attended to needs outside. The tragedy happened during a power failure in Windmill Park,” he said.

Ntladi said the scene was officially handed over to police.

TimesLIVE