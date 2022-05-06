Durban couple celebrate triplets born on their mother's birthday

A 31-year-old woman who has for years tried to have children this week received the perfect birthday gift — not one, not two but three healthy babies.

Making their arrival even more special is that Sunday will mark Mother's Day and this year Sarika Srikisoon has three reasons to celebrate.

First-time parents Sarika and her husband Amrish Surujballie said May 4, which was her birthday, would never be the same again as it would be one giant birthday celebration within the family.

The couple welcomed two healthy boys and a girl at the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital.

The babies were born at 35 weeks through a caesarean section, with each baby weighing between 2.35kg and 1.71kg at birth.