Quintuplets are 'fun and a challenge to raise'

It takes at least two nannies and about R700 worth of baby formula per week to raise South Africa's favourite quintuplets.

Joe Buthelezi, the father of five babies who were born three months ago, told Sowetan about the joys and challenges of looking after multiple bundles of joy in one household.

Buthelezi's partner Prudence gave birth to babies Sbahle, Siyanda, Simosihle, Slindile and Sindiwe at the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni on September 6. Siyanda is the only boy among his sisters and the biggest of the lot.

"The babies are growing up very well and starting to recognise us and things around them. They are laughing and responding to our conversations with them.

"They are all gaining weight steadily and have gone for their first check-up with a thumbs up from the doctor," Buthelezi said.