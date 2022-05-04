Seoka returns to running after concussion following road accident
Runner returns to complete her longest race, the Wally Hayward 42km
When Mmatshepo Seoka was hit by a car while out on a morning run six months ago, she never thought she would get back to road running again.
However, the 25-year-old from Pretoria completed her longest race – the Miway Wally Hayward Marathon, a 42km race – on Monday...
