South Africa

Seoka returns to running after concussion following road accident

Runner returns to complete her longest race, the Wally Hayward 42km

04 May 2022 - 08:48
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

When Mmatshepo Seoka was hit by a car while out on a morning run six months ago, she never thought she would get back to road running again.

However, the 25-year-old from Pretoria completed her longest race – the Miway Wally Hayward Marathon, a 42km race – on Monday...

