Residents accuse police of stealing their belongings during raid
Two residents who spoke to Sowetan on Thursday after the raids said the police made off with their money and wallets
While Gauteng police arrested undocumented foreigners and one person for being in possession of dagga during the raids at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Soweto, some residents accused officers of taking their money, passports and leaving behind a trail of destruction in their homes.
Two residents who spoke to Sowetan on Thursday after the raids said the police made off with their money and wallets. During the raid, 20 undocumented Lesotho nationals were arrested. No firearms were found...
