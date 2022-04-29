‘Mosebenzi Zwane played active role in pressurising banks to reopen Gupta accounts’ — state capture report

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane played an active role in attempting to force banks to reopen the bank accounts for the Gupta family, according to the latest instalment of the state capture report.

“Mr Zwane, as chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee, played an active role in seeking to put pressure on the banks to reopen the bank accounts of the Guptas and issued a media statement in which he misrepresented what cabinet had decided,” reads part of the report dealing with the capture of Eskom.

The bank accounts were crucial to facilitate the Guptas’ acquisition of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM). Zwane intervened and pushed for the bank accounts to be opened to facilitate the sale.

“As minister of mineral resources, Mr Zwane abused his position by intervening in negotiations to secure the acquisition of Glencore’s OCH [Optimum Coal Holdings]/OCM by the Gupta-owned company Tegeta,” says the report.

His special advisers acted on his instructions to hamper mining operations to place the mines under financial strain, it adds.

“He [Zwane] was a willing and conscious participant in the Guptas’ scheme to gain control of the Glencore coal interests.”