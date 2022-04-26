WATCH | Duduzane Zuma gets his hands dirty, helps KZN family after devastating floods
Duduzane Zuma has joined the KwaZulu-Natal rebuild efforts, helping a family in need move back into their home after it was damaged by recent floods and landslides that ravaged the province.
In a video circulating on social media, Zuma and others can be seen with shovels in hand, removing mud that slid into the home during the heavy rains.
“DZ you are the leader we have been looking for, the amazing job you’re doing with your team and the community of Newlands is wonderful. God bless and give you more strength to continue with your great work,” said Sneapril on Instagram.
Zuma’s relationship with the family and how his offer to assist them came about remain unclear. TimesLIVE reached out to his associate, Winston Innes, who posted the video for more details. This article will be updated once a response is received.
Zuma, who occupies the chairperson position in ANC ward 11, was praised for similar efforts earlier this year when he braved the rain and helped clean up a neighbourhood in Newlands East, Durban.
“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” he said.
Zuma has, in the past, not minced his words about his aspirations to run for president. In December last year, he said his pursuit was more than a dream and not even his lack of experience in politics would deter him from pursuing it.
He said he had a plan he believed would turn the ANC and SA around.
He told Newsbreak Lotus : “If you’re saying I’m competing against someone, it means we walk on the same path. I’m walking a completely different path. We’re going to do things differently and there’s no-one in that lane. That’s a lane I’m creating because I believe that’s the only way we’re going to overturn and overhaul the situation through the ANC.”
