×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

State Capture report: Part 4

Find a way to get corruption-accused Free State officials to pay back the money — Zondo report

Businessman Edwin Sodi is main figure in failed R255m asbestos project

29 April 2022 - 11:47
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Businessman Edwin Sodi has been fingered in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Businessman Edwin Sodi has been fingered in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the government seek legal opinion on how to recover the R255m of public money wasted on the failed Free State asbestos roof eradication project.

This is contained in Zondo’s fourth part of the state capture report, which found that the state did not get value for money from the project, awarded to a joint venture comprising Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading.

Blackhead boss Edwin Sodi, who is fingered as the mastermind behind the failed project which allegedly included the bribing of politicians, is among those already facing charges of fraud and corruption in court.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo believes it should not just end with the prosecution of those implicated in the saga. Those who benefited criminally must also pay back the money.

“It is recommended that government obtains a legal opinion aimed at establishing whether it would be able to successfully recover the monies it paid to Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Joint Venture in regard to the Asbestos Eradication Project, for which it received no value or because Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Joint Venture made a misrepresentation to the department of human settlements that it had the qualification or expertise or skills or experience necessary for the performance of the job when it had no such experience, expertise, qualifications or skills,” reads the report.

TimesLIVE

State capture report: Free State’s R1bn housing project was ‘dismal failure’

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal ...
News
1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
News
1 hour ago

Fourth part of state capture report to be released on Friday

The presidency will formally receive the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...