Surprise visit by Makabu uplifts fellow fighter

Mashitoa lost his son and fight in same period

Empathy is what WBC cruiserweight boxing world champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu offered to Lebo Mashitoa when he surprised him with a visit at his workplace on Tuesday.



Mashitoa’s heart was broken and his soul was troubled when his two-month-old first born son passed away in January. His spirit was crushed in March when he was knocked out in three rounds in a non-title boxing match by Akani Phuzi...