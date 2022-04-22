Atang celebrates first birthday after life-saving operation

Tintswalo Baloyi breathes a sigh of relief as she watches her one-year-old daughter Atang play around the house after a successful but life-threatening operation to close the hole in her heart.



It took doctors at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg three hours to complete the procedure on April 1 before she was discharged three days later...