Ramaphosa to address parliament about KZN floods on Tuesday

“There has to be a very firm resolution and agreement that if the president has requested for a joint sitting to address on the floods in KZN, political parties must be given a space to say something as well,” said the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

“If he’s just going to address us and say ‘it’s done’, he might as well call a press conference. If there is going to be a joint sitting, there has to be responses from political parties,” he added.

FF Plus’ Corne Mulder agreed saying they would like clarity on whether parties will be given an opportunity to respond and make an input.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina added: “We fully agree that after the president’s address, parties should be given an opportunity to comment and give input because this is a national disaster that goes beyond KZN.”

Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Monday and in his address to the nation that evening said he would be approaching parliament’s presiding officers to request a joint sitting of parliament next week “to ensure that the elected representatives of the people of our country can be directly involved in oversight of the work that is needed to provide relief and to rebuild”.

A comprehensive assessment of the economic cost of the floods was still to be made, but it was clear that it would run into billions of rand for the rebuilding of infrastructure and loss of production, the president said on Monday.

“It will be critical, as we undertake this work, that all the resources we mobilise are used for their intended purposes and reach the intended recipients. There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” he said.