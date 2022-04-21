Thabo Masebe was a good captain in a storm

We remember Thabo Masebe who was a highly regarded and accomplished public servant, who served with distinction, with fondness and appreciation. We remember a person who was an exemplary public servant. Masebe’s untimely passing on Monday sent shock waves across the country, which was testament to the lives he touched and affected when he was alive.

Those that worked closely with him can attest that he was meticulous and paid attention to detail, so much so that getting him to approve content was a laborious exercise. He demanded work and thinking of the highest standard.

Attaining this high standard meant spending copious amounts of time conducting research on an issue, in preparation for the flood of questions one would field from him to demonstrate one’s knowledge of the subject matter. This was often accompanied by reviewing and choosing appropriate formulations as well as ensuring that whatever needed to be communicated was simple, factual, succinct and appropriate for the target audience.

In sailing terms, one would say Masebe’s passing comes after he successfully steered the Gauteng provincial government communication vessel out of the storm that was the Covid-19 pandemic safely to shore. As the captain of the vessel, he was not only responsible for the demands of his position as the head of communication in the province, but also responsible for his crew members that he led with distinction. He ran a tight ship.

It is often said that a good captain displays quiet confidence and is a master of management and Masebe was no exception to this.

He promoted a culture of collective planning in developing and executing effective communication strategies. We saw this culture in the communication of Gauteng government’s response to the pandemic, which saw provincial and local government communicators work together, promoting intergovernmental relations which resulted in synchronised and efficient communication.

Gauteng government communicators, young and old, seasoned and wet behind the ears, all looked up to him for guidance and leadership. It was his level-headedness, his quick wit, ability to think ahead, as well as his resoluteness even when the going got tough that saw us out of the storm and into a place of safety. Along the way he never missed an opportunity to impart lessons, true to the man Thabo Masebe was.

A good captain never leaves his crew at sea in a storm. Masebe left us just as we were returning to normality and the last of the government regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 were lifted.

His deep respect for evidence-based research, facts and integrity earned him the respect of many, including members of the media.

Throughout his life Masebe remained humble, unassuming and committed to serve. Ours as government communicators is a colossal loss. But we find comfort in the lessons, skills and knowledge he imparted to us, which will serve as our guide throughout our communications careers in the public service.

His spirit and work compel those that had the privilege to serve under his leadership, and drink from his well of knowledge, not to rest but pick up where he left off in building expertise and deep knowledge in whichever sphere of government we find ourselves in.

One can only hope that the piece is reflective of the knowledge, skills and lessons Mr Masebe imparted through his meticulous and rigorous approval processes. – Ntshangase is a Gauteng government communicator and is writing in her personal capacity.