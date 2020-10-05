South Africa

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku to know his fate by Friday

05 October 2020 - 17:28
Suspended Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's future in the job will be known by Friday at the latest, the provincial government confirmed on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

The fate of suspended Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will be known by Friday at the latest, the provincial government confirmed on Monday.

This comes as premier David Makhura indicated that he had been receiving regular updates from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the investigation into procurement irregularities regarding personal protective equipment (PPE).

Makhura's office said he had received a new report on Masuku's involvement, which would soon be made public.

“On Friday October 2, premier David Makhura received another updated report from the SIU pertaining to the role of the MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku, who was placed on special leave ... in July 2020,” said spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

“The premier is giving due consideration to the latest SIU report and further announcements will be made by Friday on the findings, recommendations and appropriate course of action to be taken.”

Masuku was instructed to take leave of absence in connection with the awarding of PPE tenders to companies linked to his friends on July 30.

Several other officials were implicated in the SIU report, including the head of the provincial department of health, Prof Mkhululi Lukhele, who Makhura placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect last week. 

Days after his suspension, Lukhele tendered his resignation with immediate effect, which Makhura said he welcomed.

Masebe said the provincial government and the health department were implementing all the recommendations of the SIU.

