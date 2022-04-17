Load-shedding is back, until Wednesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 4pm on Sunday, and will be in effect until 5am on Wednesday, depending on the level of breakdowns.

This is due to additional generation unit losses and a delayed return to service of generators, Eskom said.

“The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load-shedding.