DA wants Eskom to be declared a state of disaster as load-shedding is pushed to stage 4

The DA says Eskom must be declared a state of disaster for failing to prevent ongoing load-shedding.

The power utility on Tuesday ramped up load-shedding from stage 2 to 4, saying it was forced to escalate the power cuts after units at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations tripped.

Stage 2 blackouts had been in effect since Sunday and were expected to end at 5am on Wednesday.

“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping,” Eskom announced on Tuesday morning.

The power utility said its group CEO, André de Ruyter, will hold a media briefing at which Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.