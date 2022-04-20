×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How can I comment on the amended Covid-19 regulations?

20 April 2022 - 07:00
Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla has spoken on the proposed Covid-19 regulations. File image.
Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla has spoken on the proposed Covid-19 regulations. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The health department has extended the deadline for public comment on the proposed Covid-19 regulations to April 25. 

According to health minister Joe Phaahla, the extension comes after comments from several stakeholders that a 30-day period was not sufficient time to scrutinise all sets of proposed regulations and develop substantial representations.

He urged interested individuals and organisations to use the extra time for public comment on the health regulations meant to manage Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the Disaster Management Act. 

People can send their comments to tsakani.furumele@health.gov.za.

The department announced additional communication methods to send comments, including via WhatsApp on 0600 123456 and email legalreviews@health.gov.za

The department acknowledged a technical glitch in which a few emails were erroneously deleted during their transfer from an individual inbox into an open source, but said these were retrieved and included for consideration and auditing.

“We assure everyone that all comments received will be accounted for, recorded and considered,” said the department. 

Where can I get a booster shot and how much will it cost?

In an effort to encourage people to protect themselves against Covid-19, government and the private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination ...
News
1 week ago

Can the Delta and Omicron variants combine?

The World Health Organization has noted cases of the combination of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, known as a recombinant, but early ...
News
2 weeks ago

Is it safe to get the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there are no safety concerns related to getting both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, ...
News
3 weeks ago

How are Covid-19 and flu viruses similar?

As winter approaches, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas medical fund, has explained the similarities between the Covid-19 and flu ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground