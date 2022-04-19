Police operations in Northern Cape lead to 295 arrests over Easter weekend

Almost 300 people were arrested in the Northern Cape over the Easter weekend.

Police on Tuesday said 295 suspects were arrested in operations throughout the province from April 15 to 18.

The operations focused on human trafficking, drug trafficking, offences under the Firearms Control Act and Northern Cape Liquor Act, undocumented persons, stock theft, assault, gender-based violence, vehicle theft and road traffic violations, including driving under the influence.

The Easter weekend operations also included the confiscation of drugs, dagga, liquor and dangerous weapons. Drugs and dagga confiscated amounted to R347,365 while 28 dangerous weapons, other than firearms, were seized.

“Compliance inspections were also conducted at tuck shops, second-hand dealers and liquor outlets,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.

“The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the respective magistrate’s courts in the five districts on various charges, ranging from possession of suspected stolen goods to dealing in drugs, drunken driving, traffic violations, drinking in public and assault.”

TimesLIVE