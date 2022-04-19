×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police operations in Northern Cape lead to 295 arrests over Easter weekend

By Staff Reporter - 19 April 2022 - 16:12
Northern Cape police at a roadblock during the Easter weekend.
Northern Cape police at a roadblock during the Easter weekend.
Image: SAPS

Almost 300 people were arrested in the Northern Cape over the Easter weekend. 

Police on Tuesday said 295 suspects were arrested in operations throughout the province from April 15 to 18.

The operations focused on human trafficking, drug trafficking, offences under the Firearms Control Act and Northern Cape Liquor Act, undocumented persons, stock theft, assault, gender-based violence, vehicle theft and road traffic violations, including driving under the influence.

The Easter weekend operations also included the confiscation of drugs, dagga, liquor and dangerous weapons. Drugs and dagga confiscated amounted to R347,365 while 28 dangerous weapons, other than firearms, were seized.

“Compliance inspections were also conducted at tuck shops, second-hand dealers and liquor outlets,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.

 “The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the respective magistrate’s courts in the five districts on various charges, ranging from possession of suspected stolen goods to  dealing in drugs, drunken driving, traffic violations, drinking in public and assault.”

TimesLIVE

Man with dagga wrapped around waist arrested crossing into SA illegally

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after being found with dagga wrapped around his waist on Monday afternoon at Jeppes Reed border post.
News
10 hours ago

Cash-in-transit robbery suspect to remain in custody until bail hearing on April 19

A 22-year-old man was remanded after he was arrested on Thursday in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in Masoyi near White River in ...
News
1 week ago

Air Force corporal fatally stabbed in robbery outside pub and grill

Police are hunting for a gang of men who fatally stabbed and robbed an Air Force corporal in the early hours of Monday in Bloemfontein.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground