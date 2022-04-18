‘We lost everything’: Families face uncertain future after floods in KZN

Many families displaced by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal do not have land to rebuild their homes, people are missing and protests about electricity and water cuts caused by damaged infrastructure continue.

The Msomi family in Ekukhanyeni in Pinetown have vowed never to return home, fearing the floods will come back.

The family comprises five members aged 11 months to 30 years. Their father passed away in 2019 followed by their mother in 2020. They had retired from working in the security industry and as a cleaner respectively.