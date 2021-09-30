‘I had absolutely no role’: health minister Joe Phaahla on Digital Vibes

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday he did not play any role in either the appointment or the implementation of the Digital Vibes contract.

“It’s not a question of wanting to badmouth other colleagues, but you can read the report and you won’t find anybody who claims that in the process of procurement or in the process of implementation, the deputy minister was consulted. Just refer to the report and you will find that, definitely as the deputy minister, I didn’t have any role, either in the appointment or implementation on the particular contract,” said Phaahla.

The health minister was responding to a question about his role as the deputy minister during the time that he reported to Zweli Mkhize, from 2019 to about seven weeks ago when he was promoted.

“The issues of the appointment of the company, I had absolutely no role,” he said.

Briefing the media earlier, Phaahla, who was flanked by acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp and deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, announced that seven officials would be placed on precautionary suspension by the end of Thursday while charges were being formulated.

He clarified that some of the 18 people implicated were not employed by the government.