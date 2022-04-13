Special Tribunal to decide on joinder application in Digital Vibes case

The SIU alleged these were proceeds of unlawful activities which the recipients had no right to retain.

The SIU seeks R1.09m from All Out Trading, R1.25m from Tusokuhle Farming, R650,000 from Azwakele Trading and Projects and/or Mkhize, R1.8m from Cedar Falls Properties and R586,000 from Sirela Trading.

During arguments last month, counsel for the SIU, advocate Barry Roux SC, described an alleged web of payments flowing from Digital Vibes to several companies before ending up in the accounts of companies allegedly linked to the Mkhize family.

Judge Lebogang Modiba also heard arguments from the companies, who said the SIU had no case against them.

The companies claimed they had no direct dealings with government.

John Pammenter, representing May Mkhize and Cedar Falls, said: “All you will see against Cedar Falls is that the sole director happens to be the wife of the former minister. What you will not see in those papers is anything that points a finger at Cedar Falls or its sole director.”

Gregory Harpur, for Tusokuhle and Sirela, submitted that while the companies had dealings with Mateta Projects, which allegedly received funds from Digital Vibes, it was unfounded for the SIU to say the funds paid to them by the company were the proceeds of crime.

TimesLIVE