Computer lifeline for 18-million people crashed 119 times in less than a year

The 25-year-old computer system at the heart of the social grants system crashes more than 10 times a month.

The crashes — which lasted up to six hours — began in May 2021 and between then and March this year there had been 119, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said in a written parliamentary answer.

The worst months were October and November, which both had 17 crashes, Zulu told DA MP Bridget Masango.

She said the number of hours of downtime caused by the crashes was measured from September and “the system downtime was never more than three hours per incident or on any given day”.

Zulu added: “Where it was longer than three hours, it was linked to other contributing factors such as load-shedding, electricity failures, network or server malfunction. In each instance, the downtime did not exceed four to six hours.”