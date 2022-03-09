ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini in court to hear verdict over social grants distribution crisis

Embattled ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for the judgment in her perjury case.

A number of senior party leaders sympathetic to her came out to support her.

These included suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and national executive committee member Tony Yengeni.

When asked about their presence in court, both Magashule and Mahumapelo said they wanted to hear first-hand the much-anticipated verdict against Dlamini.

The Constitutional Court had recommended that Dlamini be investigated for perjury after an inquiry it instituted into the social grants distribution crisis found her to have given false evidence under oath in relation to her role in the fiasco as then social development minister.

The apex court had declared the social grants distribution contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services to be invalid but suspended the invalidity to enable the department to build alternative capacity to distribute the grants to its 18-million recipients.