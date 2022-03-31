NSFAS thief to fight ‘shocking’ 5-year term

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani’s attorney said on Wednesday the East London regional court was mistaken to find her guilty of theft, and the sentence of five years meted out was wrong.



With Mani, 31, in tow, attorney Asanda Pakade addressed the media outside the court after the sentencing...