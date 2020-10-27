'We must nail them like the Hawks': Nzimande defends NSFAS decision to defund 5,000 students

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says the government will not tolerate corruption of any kind - and students are not excluded from this.

This week Nzimande defended the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) decision to defund 5,000 students who misrepresented their family incomes.

The scheme announced in August that the students would be defunded for the 2020 academic year after financial information obtained from the SA Revenue Service revealed their declared total household family income was above the R350,000 threshold.

Speaking during a meeting with the portfolio committee of higher education, science and technology, Nzimande said the government cannot turn a blind eye to corruption when it is committed by students.

“We’re not going to tolerate corruption, whoever is doing it. We can't say because they are corrupt activities done by students then we throw some kind of revolutionised solidarity with them,” he said.