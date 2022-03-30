Warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after court no-show

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Hlakudi’s bail of R300,000 was provisionally forfeited to the state.

Hlakudi is among several people accused of fraud and corruption relating to the Eskom Kusile R745m case. Hlakudi is expected to appear within 14 days for final forfeiture of his bail money.

The other accused are former Eskom group executive for group capital division Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade — who was a service provider to Eskom — and seven other companies.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.