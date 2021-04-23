Former top Eskom executive loses bid to have R30m fraud charges dropped

The Pretoria regional court has ruled that the Investigative Directorate (ID) can proceed with its fraud probe against former Eskom executive, France Hlakudi.

Hlakudi’s legal team had brought an application for the striking off of the fraud charges before his tax evasion matter proceeds to trial.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the ruling by magistrate Adriaan Bekker on Thursday allows the ID, working with Sars, to proceed with the matter of alleged fraud and tax evasion of R30m against the former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts. The case returns to court on May 24.

The charges relate to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty) Ltd, and Bon Services Telcom cc. This is for funds received between 2015 and 2018. The ID argued that Hlakudi intentionally defrauded the SA Revenue Service by failing to disclose his true income, which amounts to an intent to defraud the state.

Hlakudi is also expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on June 1 in connection with an alleged Eskom Kusile power station corruption matter involving R745m.

TimesLIVE