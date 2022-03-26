News

Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m

26 March 2022 - 10:55
The Hawks have arrested three family members after a company contracted to the University of Fort Hare allegedly defrauded the institution of R13.9m.
Three family members are facing fraud charges for allegedly cheating Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape out of R13.9m.

Yolisa Qusheka-Songca, 43, Walter Qusheka, 49, and Vuyokazi Rejoice Qusheka, 35, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Qusheka-Songca is the sole signatory of Qush Cleaning and Garden Services, which was awarded a cleaning contract at the university in 2013.

Mgolodela said Walter is in charge of the affairs of the company while Vuyokazi is an employee.

She said the university paid Qush R750,000 monthly for “specified” cleaning services. The company claimed separately for additional services.

“Between August 12 2016 and March 26 2018, the company is alleged to have submitted quotations and invoices to the university for such additional services. The additional services were allegedly either procured in a fraudulent manner or never rendered at all.

“Quotations submitted are reported to have been duly approved by an employee at the university. The company is reported to have been paid more than R13.9m for additional services.

“It is further alleged that during the said period more than R4.1m was paid by the company to bank accounts designated by an employee at Fort Hare,” said Mgolodela.

Qusheka-Songca and Walter were released on R5,000 bail. Vuyokazi was released on a warning.

The case was remanded to April 14.

TimesLIVE



