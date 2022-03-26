Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m

Three family members are facing fraud charges for allegedly cheating Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape out of R13.9m.

Yolisa Qusheka-Songca, 43, Walter Qusheka, 49, and Vuyokazi Rejoice Qusheka, 35, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Qusheka-Songca is the sole signatory of Qush Cleaning and Garden Services, which was awarded a cleaning contract at the university in 2013.

Mgolodela said Walter is in charge of the affairs of the company while Vuyokazi is an employee.

She said the university paid Qush R750,000 monthly for “specified” cleaning services. The company claimed separately for additional services.